  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    N. Nazarbayev: 4th industrial revolution begins

    13:37, 29 January 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Three scientific and technological clusters need to be developed in Astana, President Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the 17th Congress of the Nur Otan Party in Astana today.

    "We need to develop three scientific and technological clusters in Astana. These are clusters of high technologies, bio medicine and a geological cluster," N. Nazarbayev said.

    The Head of State also noted that at least two export-oriented directions would be developed in the innovation technologies park in Almaty.

    "This is a startup, hub and five centers of development of technologies with the participation of international companies. The research institutes are already established, the legal framework is created for these purposes. Nazarbayev University has to continue to develop. This is the right direction for work. As it was noted in Davos, the epoch of the new technological system begins, the fourth industrial revolution," he added.

    Tags:
    Industry New industrialization President of Kazakhstan News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!