N. Nazarbayev: According to Quran, killing one person is like killing entire mankind

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All religions of the world call for tolerance, patience and accord, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana.

"According to Quran, killing one person equals killing the entire mankind. Care about doing good things for people, be at peace with all people, the Quran says," N. Nazarbayev said at the Congress in Astana.

According to him, the true belief makes people love and care and do good things. "This is an eternal nation," he added.

The Head of State also stressed that Kazakhstan had a successful model of existence of 18 different confessions in the country living in peace. "We have all houses of God of all the religions in Kazakhstan, and you can go and see how people come there to pray to one God," N. Nazarbayev concluded.