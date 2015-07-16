N. Nazarbayev among top five world leaders to contribute most to development of their countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nursultan Nazarbayev is one of the most popular politicians of the modern times, and he is one of the top five world leaders who contributed the most to development of their countries, "Nursultan Nazarbayev: Man in power" book presented in Astana reads.

The authors of the book are Burkitbai Ayagan and Amina Auanasova.

"This book is really fact-based, it allows to see all the life journey of our President to the moment when he becomes a politician of the global scale," president of "Egemen Kazakhstan" newspaper Sauytbek Abdrakhmanov noted at the presentation of the book.

He also informed that the book included such a fact that when in 2013 a survey embracing more than 300 experts from 60 world countries was held, it showed that N. Nazarbayev was one of the top five world leaders to contribute the most to development of their countries.