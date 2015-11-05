  • kz
    N. Nazarbayev and J. Attali discussed prospects of infrastructural reforms in Kazakhstan

    16:55, 05 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA-PARIS. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with French economist Jacques Attali in Paris, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed the situation in the world markets, ways of overcoming the crisis in the world economy and the programs of Kazakhstan - Five institutional reforms and the National Plan "100 specific steps". The interlocutors also touched upon the prospects of infrastructural reforms in Kazakhstan.

    Economy Kazakhstan and France Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan 100 specific steps News President Top Story
