    N. Nazarbayev and R. Azevedo discussed successful completion of talks on Kazakhstan&#39;s accession to WTO

    19:36, 27 July 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State N. Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Director General of the WTO Roberto Azevedo, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The sides exchanged opinions about successful completion of the talks on Kazakhstan's accession to the WTO. Besides, the interlocutors discussed the issues of internal procedures regarding ratification of documents on our country's accession to the WTO.

    The President noted the importance of the accession to the WTO for Kazakhstan, especially in the context of the tasks set in the Kazakhstan-2050 Development Strategy and for future development of external trade and expansion of cooperation with foreign investors.

