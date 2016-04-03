N. Nazarbayev and R. Castro discussed cooperation in healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology spheres

ASTANA-HAVANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with President of Cuba Raul Castro within his official visit to Havana, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The presidents of the two countries discussed the ways of strengthening of bilateral cooperation by means of expansion of trade and economic interaction, and the interaction in the spheres of education, culture, sport, agriculture and further political dialogue.

N. Nazarbayev and R. Castro touched upon the issue of interaction in healthcare, pharmaceutical and biotechnology spheres. They sides noted the necessity of exchange of experience between Kazakhstani and Cuban specialists in the mentioned spheres.

The president also discussed the relevant issues of the international agenda. The President of Kazakhstan expressed his gratitude to Cuba for support of Kazakhstan's bid to secure a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2017-2018.



