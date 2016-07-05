  • kz
    N. Nazarbayev and R. Erdogan discussed priority directions of Kazakh-Turkish cooperation

    20:28, 05 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a telephone conversation with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The President of Turkey congratulated the Head of State on Oraza Ait Holiday and the upcoming Capital City Day.

    The interlocutors discussed the priority directions of the Kazakh-Turkish cooperation and outlined the ways of activation of the interaction in the trade and economic and investment spheres.

    R. Erdogan stressed his readiness to continue the dialogue and close joint work on expansion of the bilateral relations.

    The conversation was held on the initiative of the Turkish side.

     

