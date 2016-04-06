N. Nazarbayev and V. Putin called for peaceful resolution of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, the press service of the Akorda informs.

N. Nazarbayev and V. Putin discussed the prospects of bilateral cooperation and exchanged opinions regarding the relevant issues of the regional and international agenda.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Both presidents called for peaceful resolution of the conflict, observance of the ceasefire regime and getting back to negotiations.

The presidents also exchanged opinions regarding the ways of resolving the situation in Ukraine in the context of the talks held by the President of Kazakhstan in Brussels and Washington.

Besides, the sides touched upon the issues of Eurasian integration, and the upcoming sitting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in particular, which is planned to be held in Astana.

The telephone conversation was held on the initiative of the Russian side.