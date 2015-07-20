N. Nazarbayev and V. Putin to take part in 12th forum of interregional cooperation in Sochi

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev chaired a sitting on the issue of holding of the 12th forum of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia in the Ukimet Uyi today, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

The forum will be held in Sochi on September 16. Presidents of both countries N. Nazarbayev and V. Putin will take part in the forum. The main theme of the event is cooperation in the sphere of agro-industrial complex and ensuring food security.

It is planned to hold a special exhibition titled "Prospects of the Russian-Kazakh cooperation in the sphere of agro-industrial complex", roundtables, sitting of the Kazakh-Russian business council and a younth forum within the framework of the event.