N. Nazarbayev: Astana already has rich history

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the reception dedicated to the Astana Day.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, deputies of the Parliament, Government, representatives of the state bodies, diplomatic missions, business and cultural and educational communities took part in the reception as well.

"Today, the city differs not only in terms of its unique architecture but in terms of its unique atmosphere. Astana has its own gravity field that attracts talents, new projects, financial, intellectual and social capital. More people are now striving to live here. The population of Astana is growing even faster than expected. The city is contributing greatly to the national budget, which is a result of the efforts put for development of Astana," the President said.

N. Nazarbayev emphasized a positive impact of Astana on social and economic life of the country.

"Astana is already playing an important role in educational and medical spheres in the country and the entire Central Asian region. The Silk Road project will make Kazakhstan the central state of the Eurasian space. Holding of the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana will ensure technological development of the country and demonstrate the achievements of Kazakhstan in the sphere of alternative energy to the world. Establishment of financial center "Astana" is another ambitious idea. "Local leadership and global competitiveness" is a formula we will stick to in future," the Head of State stressed.

Besides, the President expressed his opinion regarding celebration of the holiday.

"The Astana Day is like a birthday for people. It is another opportunity to sum up the results. I do not celebrate my birthday as holidays. My work and life are about the country. There is going to be no better congratulation for me than new successes of Kazakhstan, Astana and the regions of the country," N. Nazarbayev added.

The Head of State also thanked all the participants of the reception for participation in future development of Astana.

In conclusion, N. Nazarbayev congratulated all the people of Kazakhstan on the holiday and wished success and prosperity to everyone.