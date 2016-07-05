N. Nazarbayev: Astana became embodiment of independence of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the reception dedicated to the Capital City Day, the press service of the Akorda informs.

Deputies of the Parliament and the Government, representatives of the state bodies, diplomatic corps, business, cultural and education communities participated in the event.

In his speech the Head of State noted that the celebration of the Capital City Day was especially important and had a special meaning this year, because it was the year of the 25th anniversary of the Independence Day.

"The capital city reflects the life of the state being the mirror of the entire country. The capital city is the backbone of a country. Astana has become this type of city for the people of Kazakhstan. Establishment of the new capital city in Kazakhstan is the golden page of the history of the country. Astana is a symbol of our unity, belief and strength and potential of our people. Astana binds the century-long traditions, wisdom, art, past, present and future of Kazakhstan. Our capital city like a mirror reflects all the important changes that happened in the country and economy over the years of independence," the President of Kazakhstan said.

N. Nazarbayev stressed that Astana also hosted the events of the global scale that helped the city to develop.

"Astana hosted the OSCE Summit and would be hosting the EXPO next year. The conference of the leaders of 57 Islamic world countries and the other information forums that made Kazakhstan globally recognized were held in Astana. Astana is looking into the future now, and its development pace makes it an example of new standards for the entire Eurasian region. New productions are launched in Astana, small and medium-sized business is developing here, the city infrastructure is improving and new cultural facilities are opened on a regular basis," the Head of State noted.

As the President noted, the capital city does not slow down the pace of its development and leads the other regions by example.

"We have gone a long way over this period of time, but we still have a lot to do. However, we are ready for it. Astana has become an embodiment of our independence, spirit of freedom, innovations and development. Astana is the center of the motherland for the people of Kazakhstan," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President also congratulated all the people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming Capital City Day and wished everybody happiness and prosperity.