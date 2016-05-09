N.Nazarbayev attends Victory Day Parade in Moscow (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is participating in the military parade dedicated to celebration of the 71st anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

According to Sputniknews, about 10,000 servicemen, 135 military vehicles, and 71 aircraft are involved in the 71st Victory Day parade in Moscow. This year servicemen from the Russian Air and Space Forces and the National Guard joined the parade for the first time. Over 10,000 servicemen are involved in the event, as well as 206 armored vehicles, Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft and helicopters.

