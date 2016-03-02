N. Nazarbayev called on countries to make stand against association of terrorism with religions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev called on countries to stop associating terrorism with religions.

"Multiple times I noted that association terrorism with peaceful Islam and other religions is unacceptable. On out initiative a dialogue of the higher level on the theme "Religion and peace" will be held at the session of the General Assembly of the UN this May," the President noted speaking at the meeting with the diplomats accredited in Kazakhstan.

The Head of State invited all the countries to take part in this forum in order to make a common stand against terrorism, extremism and use of the religion for disguising the evil.