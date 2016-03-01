N. Nazarbayev called on people to learn lessons from past

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev called on people to learn lessons from our past at the event dedicated to the Gratefulness Day in the President's library today.

"Gratefulness is one of the highest moral values and our history is full of examples. Our ancestors were grateful to the fate and homeland for giving them strength to endure the hard tests of time they had. They always thanked families, fellow-countrymen and neighbors who helped them during hard times," the President noted.

According to him, millions of people were grateful to each other for help and support during the political repressions and deportation of the 20th century. He noted that it gave people enough strength to find hope and begin their lives anew.

"Those people and their families who survived that difficult period warmly recall the help and hospitability they found in the territory of Kazakhstan. They thank the Kazakhs for their compassion, unselfishness, help despite all the laws existing those days. The Kazakhs are also grateful for the love for the homeland, contribution to development of the country and respect for the national culture, language and traditions. We have to learn our lessons from the history," N. Nazarbayev said.