N. Nazarbayev called Uralsk a pearl of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Uralsk city is a pearl of the country, President N. Nazarbayev told at the forum of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan called "Our power is in unity!" and dedicated to the 25th anniversary of independence of the country.

"West Kazakhstan region has always been playing an important role in our economy. I see that the anti-crisis work is going well here like everywhere else in the country. Under the unstable condition of in world markets West Kazakhstan region produces 24 out of 33 types of socially important products. 32 projects have been implemented within the first stage of the Industrialization Program, which allowed to create two thousand jobs. Another 40 projects will be implemented in the region within the Nurly Zhol Program. They will allow to create over two thousand jobs more for the people of the region," The Head of State said.

The President also stressed that the embracement of children with pre-school education reached 98% in the region. The housing is being built, and almost all the locations of the region are supplied with gas.