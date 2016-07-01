N. Nazarbayev calls to catch up with 4th industrial revolution

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev called to catch up with the fourth industrial revolution.

"We all know that the fourth revolution is on now, and the world economy is transitioning to a new stage. New innovations are emerging. We have to be ready for these challenges, therefore, I ordered to update the industrialization program with the consideration of the present reality," N. Nazarbayev said opening the sitting on the results of the industrialization program for the first half of 2016.

The President admitted that it was not supposed to be easy, because Kazakhstan was not ready for innovative products yet.

"We are striving to reach all these results through this industrialization program," the President added.