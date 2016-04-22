N. Nazarbayev checks implementation of industrial development program in S Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State N. Nazarbayev visited "Azala Textile" LLP in South Kazakhstan region.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, the President was reported of the implementation of the industrial development program in the region, of the investment program in "Ontustik" special economic zone and key indicators of the activity of the light industry.

Besides, the President familiarized with the activity of the factory and the main types of the manufactured products.

N. Nazarbayev also wished success and professional development to all workers of the factory. The Head of State drew attention to the fact of development of own productions in Kazakhstan, which is extremely important within the conducted economic policy of Kazakhstan.