N. Nazarbayev: CNPC Company helps to strengthen economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and China

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the Board of CNPC Company Wang Yilin, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The interlocutors discussed the issues of the current activity of the company in Kazakhstan including repair works the company conducts at the Kashagan field.

The Head of State noted that CNPC Company was one of the biggest investors for Kazakhstan helping to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

"CNPC Company has invested USD 10 billion since 1997 and another 20 billion invested in exploration and development of oil deposits and construction of oil and gas pipelines. All oil companies are having difficult time now because of the global reduction of prices for energy resources. Therefore, it's good time to discuss our future actions," N. Nazarbayev said.

The President of Kazakhstan also thanked the Head of CNPC Company for participation in construction of the school of national dances and ballet in Astana.

In turn, W. Yilin expressed his gratitude to the Head of State for the support of the company's activity and informed about the plans for the future.