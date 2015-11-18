N. Nazarbayev commends A. Yessimov for saved funds on EXPO construction works

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev commended Head of "Astana EXPO-2017" Company Akhmetzhan Yessimov for saved funds on construction of the pavilion of the international exhibition.

"Yesterday, we considered the issues of the EXPO-2017. The main funds have to be disbursed here, in Kazakhstan. All such things as cement, wood, furniture that we need for the EXPO have to be from Kazakhstan. You, Mr. Yessimov, know it well enough to have it done the right way," N. Nazarbayev told.

"You saved 78 bln tenge already, you returned that money to the state, that is a good job. Cut what we don't need. Most important, we need our companies to be a part of the exhibition, our products should be used in construction of the EXPO facilities," the Head of State noted.