N. Nazarbayev congratulated D. Medvedev on his birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President Nursultan Nazarbayev sent his congratulations to Head of the Government of Russia Dmitry Medvedev on his 50th birthday, the press service of the Akorda informs.

In his letter the President of Kazakhstan noted the energy and foresight of D. Medvedev and dynamic development of Russia and its respected image in the world community.

"I am confident that the high level of trust and mutual understanding between Kazakhstan and Russia will help to strengthen our partnership in future," the letter of congratulation of N. Nazarbayev reads.

The President of Kazakhstan also wished D. Medvedev strong health, happiness and wellbeing.