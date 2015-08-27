N. Nazarbayev congratulated FC Astana on victory and wished future success

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated football club Astana on advancing into the group stage of the UEFA Champions League, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State congratulated Astana team and noted that the historical achievement was a result of selfless play, unity, smart work of the training staff and fans' support.

"The triumph of Astana united all the people of Kazakhstan. I am confident that it will give a new impetus for future popularization of sport in Kazakhstan. Now, Astana will face the giants of this sport. This is a great opportunity for all sports fans of Kazakhstan to see this game at a new level that has never been seen in the country before," the letter of congratulation reads.

Besides, on behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev wished Astana team future success.