N. Nazarbayev congratulated S. Abe on reelection to post of president of Liberal Democratic Party of Japan

JAPAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe on reelection to the post of president of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan.

"Your first official visit to Kazakhstan will give a strong impetus for development of our partnership relations. Using this opportunity I would like to congratulate you on reelection to the post of president of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan," N. Nazarbayev said.

N. Nazarbayev also noted that the Prime Minister of Japan had a serious election campaign with the plans to implement very ambitious programs.

"We, the people of Kazakhstan, wish you strong health for implementing all your programs and realization of all plans," N. Nazarbayev concluded.