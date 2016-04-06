N. Nazarbayev congratulated Trần Đại Quang on being elected President of Vietnam

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Trần Đại Quang on being elected President of Vietnam, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President of Kazakhstan noted strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in many spheres.

The Head of State expressed his confidence that the relations between Kazakhstan and Vietnam based on friendly relations and mutual understanding would continue to develop for the good of the two countries.

N. Nazarbayev also wished Trần Đại Quang strong health and success in his work, he also wished wellbeing and prosperity to all the people of Vietnam.