    N.Nazarbayev congratulates Zulfiya Gabidullina on 2016 Rio Paralympics gold

    13:58, 09 September 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Zulfiya Gabidullina on her gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games 2016, Akorda informed.

    On behalf of all Kazakhstanis, the President congratulated Zulfiya Gabidullina on her win in Rio Paralympic swimming competition.

    “You have won the first gold medal for Kazakhstan at the Paralympic Games and all Kazakhstanis are happy about it. The world knows you as a strong athlete who glorified Kazakhstan. The new record set by you in women’s 100 m freestyle swimming proves it again. Your victory is the result of hard work,” a telegram of congratulations reads.

    The President wished strong health and success to the athlete. 

