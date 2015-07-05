N. Nazarbayev considers status of independent state main achievement of his work as president of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - N. Nazarbayev thinks the status of the independent state the main achievement of his work as a president of the country.

"A lot has happened to Kazakhstan over the course of its history. There were several khanates in the territory of the modern Kazakhstan, but there was no state like now, with borders and symbols, economic and political ties with all the world countries," the President said in his interview on Russia 24 channel.

To be at the origins of the country's independence is the most important thing that the Head of State would like to do with his fellow countrymen, the President emphasized.

"It is also important to strengthen the country and preserve independence. We have managed to do that," N. Nazarbayev noted.

The Head of State also noted industrial development of Kazakhstan.

"We just tried to survive for the first 5 years. Then, we developed for the next ten years at 70% pace. When we had enough not to depend on the price for oil and gas we began to build industry. 770 new enterprises have been built over the recent 5 years. 1.5 million jobs have been created," N. Nazarbayev said.