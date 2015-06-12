N. Nazarbayev discussed prospects of fine art of Kazakhstan with k. Mullashev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with painter, honored art worker of Kazakhstan Kamil Mullashev, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The state and prospects of the culture of Kazakhstan in general and fine art in particular were discussed during the meeting.

The President noted a great contribution of K. Mullashev to development of Kazakhstani painting. N. Nazarbayev noted that the works of the painter are known not only to all Kazakhstanis but they are also presented in many exhibitions in the CIS and foreign countries.

The Head of State also drew attention to the necessity of preserving and future popularization of traditional cultural and spiritual values of the country.

In turn, K. Mullashev thanked the President for the support and attention to the issues of development of culture and art and shared his plans for the future.