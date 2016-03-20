N. Nazarbayev doesn&#39;t exclude possibility of transition to another political system

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a briefing for journalists after he had voted at the elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament and maslikhat of Astana at the voting station No.81.

N. Nazarbayev reminded that five institutional reforms were being implemented in Kazakhstan, and thanks to which local executive bodies were placed under the responsibility of people.

Answering the question regarding the changes of the political system in the country, the President said it was all about the Constitution of Kazakhstan. The people of Kazakhstan adopted the Constitution at the referendum, and only the people of Kazakhstan can address this issue.

"The changes have to take place. Kazakhstan has a presidential system. The changes can mean the redistribution of the authorities between the President, Parliament and the Government. We are working in this direction. We will be monitoring the situation in the country to see when it is the best time for these changes. If there is a bigger need in it we will pay more attention to this issue," the President said.