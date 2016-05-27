N.Nazarbayev, EBRD President S.Chakrabarti met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Suma Chakrabarti, Akorda press service informs.

The parties discussed the key areas of the EBRD development in Kazakhstan and the plans for future.

The Kazakh President noted that the Foreign Investors Council was established with the participation of the EBRD. N .

"For all these years, the EBRD has been a good partner for our country. Our cooperation has been lasting for more than 20 years and we value such interaction. In 2014, we adopted a new strategy of cooperation,” said the Head of State.

S.Chakrabarti emphasized that the EBRD considers the Foreign Investors Council as an effective mechanism for attraction of new foreign investors and promotion reforms in our country.

“Your leadership in the work of the Council is highly appreciated by its members. Our partnership has been lasting for more than 20 years, with the last four years to be very intensive. I am thankful to you and the government of your country for the support rendered to my candidacy for the EBRD President’s position, which gives us four years for continuing our cooperation,” said he.

S.Chakrabarti noted high level of interaction achieved in agro-industrial sector of our country. He also emphasized the importance of creation of the Astana International Financial Centre for the EBRD’s activity and expressed interest in privatization process in our country.