N. Nazarbayev: Economic forums help to increase trust and interest in Kazakhstan

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a briefing for representatives of the mass media of Kazakhstan as a result of participation in the 20th 20th plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, the Head of State told about the main results of participation in the International Economic Forum and about the results of talks held within the framework of the forum.

"First of all, we supported the St. Petersburg Economic Forum and the leadership of Russia during this difficult period. Besides, speaking at the forum once again I expressed the position of Kazakhstan including investment potential of our country and what steps we take for future development," the President said.

N. Nazarbayev also informed that there were productive meetings with representatives of Russian business structures within the framework of the event.

"I met with heads of Russian business and some it is also represented in Kazakhstan. Today, we have six thousand joint companies with Russia. The planned project account for USD 25 bln and 6-7 of it falls at small and medium-sized business. We will continue cooperation in this sphere. The Kazakh-Russian interregional cooperation forum will be held in Kazakhstan on October 4. It will be a good platform to reach new agreements with Russian company and develop our partnership," the Head of State said.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the participants touched upon many issues including cooperation in the oil and gas sector, energy and transport and logistics, medical spheres and implementation of infrastructural projects.

Besides, N. Nazarbayev elaborated on the talks with UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and President of Russia Vladimir Putin.

"At the talks with Ban Ki-moon we exchanged opinions on the present situation in the world and prospects of future development of cooperation with the organization. During the talks with the President of Russia we discussed the issues of the agenda of the sitting of the SCO Heads of State Council, which is scheduled to be held in Tashkent," N. Nazarbayev said.

Answering the questions of journalists, the Head of State stressed that similar forums presenting a platform for the global dialogue play an important role for our country.