N. Nazarbayev emphasized role of UN in ensuring peace and security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A telephone conversation of President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev with Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon was held today, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The sides discussed the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.

The President emphasized the leading role of the UN in ensuring peace and security, sustainable development and cooperation between the members of the international community and confirmed the commitment of Kazakhstan to the tasks and principles of the UN.

In turn, B. Ki-moon highly praised the contribution of Kazakhstan to the process of consideration and making of the decisions regarding the international agenda.

The telephone conversation was held on the initiative of the Secretary General of the UN.