N. Nazarbayev: Entire Kazakhstan is proud of Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev announced the beginning of celebration of the Astana Day.

"Raising of the flag has become a tradition of the Astana Day celebration. Astana is a result of the common work and inspiration of all the people of Kazakhstan. People came from all over the country to build the capital city that the entire country would be proud of. Therefore, the birthday of the capital city has become a holiday of each and every Kazakhstani," N. Nazarbayev noted.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that the pulse of the time was felt especially well in Astana now. The landscape of the city is changing every year.

"Now the city has even more ambitious tasks. The EXPO-2017, construction spreading on 150 hectares will change the city forever, create new conditions for life and recreation of people. Fulfillment of these tasks will elevate our country to heights. Celebrating this holiday we feel the perseverance, hard-working and strength of our people. I congratulate everybody on the upcoming Astana Day," President of Kazakhstan said.

It should be noted that Astana is celebrating its 17 th birthday in two days.