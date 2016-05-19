N. Nazarbayev expressed condolences to presidents of France and Egypt

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev expressed his condolences to President of France François Hollande and President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi, the press service of the Akorda informs.

"It was with deep regret that the President of Kazakhstan heard the news of the crash of the plane of the Egyptian air company," the telegram of condolences reads.

Personally and on behalf of all the people of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev expressed condolences to families and friends of all the people who lost their lives in this tragedy, and also to all the people of France and Egypt.

As earlier reported, the Ministry of Civil Aviation of Egypt confirmed the fact of the crash of Airbus A320 of the EgyptAir airline. According to the information, there were 56 passengers from 12 world states and 10 crew members on board.