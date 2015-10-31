  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    N.Nazarbayev expressed condolences to V.Putin over Russian passenger plane crash

    22:01, 31 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the crash of Airbus A321 jet belonging to Kogalymavia, which led to death of all 217 passengers and 7 crewmembers.

    "With great sorrow and regret we have perceived the tragic news about death of people as a result of crash. On behalf of Kazakhstan people and me personally, I express my deepest condolences and support to the families and relatives of the victims," the telegram reads.

    Source: Akorda press service

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!