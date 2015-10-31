N.Nazarbayev expressed condolences to V.Putin over Russian passenger plane crash

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has sent a telegram of condolences to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on the crash of Airbus A321 jet belonging to Kogalymavia, which led to death of all 217 passengers and 7 crewmembers.

"With great sorrow and regret we have perceived the tragic news about death of people as a result of crash. On behalf of Kazakhstan people and me personally, I express my deepest condolences and support to the families and relatives of the victims," the telegram reads.

Source: Akorda press service