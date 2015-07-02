N. Nazarbayev familiarized with unique project on production of float glass

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Day of Industrialization is held today in Astana. President N. Nazarbayev takes part in the event. The President visited the exhibition of achievements held within the framework of the Day of Industrialization where he familiarized with a number of projects in the sphere of light industry implemented in Kazakhstan, the press service of "Baiterek" Holding informs.

In particular, Chairman of the Board of "Baiterek" Holding Kuandyk Bishimbayev introduced several big projects to the Head of State. One of the projects is "Orda Glass Ltd" LLP on production and processing of sheet glass which was recently launched in Kyzylorda region. Stewart Engineering Inc. is an investor of the project.

The capacity of the project is 197 000 tons of glass a year, the launch of theproduction is scheduled for 2017. 500 people will be employed for the implementation period and 310 people are expected to be employed for the operational period.

Another big project presented by "Baiterek" Holding and introduced to the President is "Prommashcomplekt" LLP on production of railway wheels in Pavlodar region in Ekibastuz town. The project will be commissioned in 2017. The cost of the project is KZt 40.8 bln. The design capacity is 200000 wheels a year. As a result of the implementation of the project, 400 jobs will be created.

"Baiterek" Holding presented about 10 projects at the exhibition with all of them aiming high quality and import substitution.