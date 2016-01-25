N. Nazarbayev gave NSC tasks on combatting terrorism, extremism and defense of state borders

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of the National Security Committee Vladimir Zhumakanov.

As the press service of the Akorda informs, the issues of the present activity of the Committee and the tasks for the future were discussed at the meeting. In particular, the interlocutors touched upon the issues of combatting terrorism, extremism and defense of state borders.

Upon completion of the meeting the President gave a number of specific instructions.