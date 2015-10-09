N. Nazarbayev: Geographical proximity of Kazakhstan and Ukraine allows us to count on closer cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Geographical proximity of Kazakhstan and Ukraine allows us to count on closer cooperation, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told today.

"We need a new impetus for expansion of our business contacts. The geographical proximity of our countries and common history allows us to count on closer cooperation," N. Nazarbayev said addressing President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko at the Kazakh-Ukrainian business forum in Astana.

The Head of State also noted that despite the instability of the world economy the two countries could build their plans for the future.

Thus, Kazakhstan and Ukraine hold talks on many promising projects. However, the potential of the cooperation is not fully realized, the President of Kazakhstan believes.

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Ukraine reduced more than two times - from 5.3 billion to 2.2 billion US dollars. "Now we have a lot of opportunities to fully restore it," the President added.