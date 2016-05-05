N. Nazarbayev: Global crisis impacted development of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the sitting in the Akorda President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev noted that the global crisis impacted development of Kazakhstan.

"We know that a lot of people suffer from the consequences of the global crisis. There are people suffering from the crisis in any society. I would like to warn the people of Kazakhstan to be open eyed and to not allow anything to undermine stability and respect for each other in our country. Personally, I want to say that we will not allow anybody to use this crisis to play havoc of our peace and stability in our country. Anybody violating the order will be brought to justice. It's a responsibility of each Kazakhstani to strengthen the peace and order in Kazakhstan!" the Head of State said.

Besides, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov delivered a report on preliminary results of the social and economic development of the country in the first quarter of the year.