N. Nazarbayev held telephone conversations with Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the telephone conversations with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev called for peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the press service of the Akorda informs.

President N. Nazarbayev had telephone conversations with the presidents of Azerbaijan and Armenia today.

During the conversations N. Nazarbayev expressed his condolences over the death of civilians and servicemen in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The President of Kazakhstan called both presidents for peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and renewal of the talks in accordance with the international law supervised by the OSCE Minsk Group.

Besides, the interlocutors discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation.