    N. Nazarbayev holding meeting with UN Secretary General

    13:21, 10 June 2015
    Photo:
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is holding a meeting with Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon now, the Akorda informs via Twitter.

    Tags:
    Astana UN President of Kazakhstan News President
