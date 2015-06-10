"Kazinform" International News Agency
N. Nazarbayev holding meeting with UN Secretary General
13:21, 10 June 2015
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is holding a meeting with Secretary General of the UN Ban Ki-moon now, the Akorda informs via Twitter.
Astana
UN
President of Kazakhstan
