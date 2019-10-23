  • kz
    N. Nazarbayev holds talks with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe

    14:22, 23 October 2019
    Photo: None
    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – The First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev met with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, according to the Instagram account of the First President.

    N. Nazarbayev thanked Shinzo Abe for inviting him to attend the enthronization ceremony of Emperor Naruhito.

    Shinzo Abe expressed support for Kazakhstan’s anti-nuclear initiatives and measures taken to counter the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

    Foreign policy First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Diplomacy
