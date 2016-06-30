N. Nazarbayev: In Astana, we built the largest logistics center in Central Asia (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev visited a transport and logistics center in Astana, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The President familiarized with the work of the center and inspected the zone of the simplified customs registration.

Besides, the President of Kazakhstan talked to employees of the center noting the key role of the newly built transport and logistics center of Astana in industrial development of the country.

"Representatives of the international business activity needed about three days to register documents at the customs center, and now the process takes about three hours maximum here. We have built in Astana the largest logistics center in Central Asia and Siberia that is already working to 70% of its capacity. This is a big help for implementation of our industrial program and infrastructural development," N. Nazarbayev noted.

In turn, the staff of the center thanked the Head of State for his attention to this sphere.



