    N. Nazarbayev indignant at corruption scandals swirling around ‘Astana EXPO-2017’ company

    23:33, 01 July 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is indignant at corruption scandals swirling around the management of ‘Astana EXPO-2017' company.

    Head of State has made this statement in an interview with the republican TV channels. The President noted that today everyone follows the preparations for the international exhibition. He also stressed that at the present time the republic is taking every effort to combat corruption.

