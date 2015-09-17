  • kz
    N. Nazarbayev inspected several industrial facilities of Atyrau region

    13:08, 17 September 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is in Atyrau within his official trip to the region, inspected several industrial facilities.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev inspected a new plant on production of cable products and visited "Atyrauneftmash" plant specializing in repair of the equipment for the oil industry.

    It is planned that the Head of State will hold an enlarged sitting with the participation of governors of Atyrau, Mangystau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions within the framework of the trip.

