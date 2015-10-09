N. Nazarbayev invited Ukraine to participate in EXPO-2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev invited Ukraine to participate in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

"Astana will host the international exhibition EXPO-2017. The theme of the exhibition is "Future energy", which reflects such current problems of the humanity as rational use of the energy resources and the transition to the alternative energy sources. Obviously, we would like to see Ukraine as one of the participations of the exhibition," N. Nazarbayev said.