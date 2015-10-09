  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    N. Nazarbayev invited Ukraine to participate in EXPO-2017

    17:49, 09 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev invited Ukraine to participate in the international exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana.

    "Astana will host the international exhibition EXPO-2017. The theme of the exhibition is "Future energy", which reflects such current problems of the humanity as rational use of the energy resources and the transition to the alternative energy sources. Obviously, we would like to see Ukraine as one of the participations of the exhibition," N. Nazarbayev said.

    Tags:
    Energy EXPO 2017 Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Ukraine President of Kazakhstan EXPO projects and technologies News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!