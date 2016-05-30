N. Nazarbayev: Kazakhstan is one of leading economic partners of Belarus (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev met with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The sides discussed the issues of future strengthening of trade and economic, scientific and technological and cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The Heads of State also exchanged opinions on relevant aspects of the international agenda.

N. Nazarbayev emphasized that the relations between the two countries had always been friendly.

"Our country is one of the leading economic partners of Belarus. Thanks to our common efforts there have been a lot of joint enterprises established over the recent time. The mutual trade turnover has reduced a bit due to the present economic situation in the world, but the physical volume of the turnover remained the same. Our countries also share the same view of the integration issue and in the international sphere. We have our meetings on a regular basis and continue to work on future development of strategic cooperation. Our meeting is important for exchanging opinions regarding many issues including cooperation within the EEU, the situation in the region and entirely in the region," the Head of State said.

In turn, A. Lukashenko noted that such friendly talks would always be productive.

"Our trade turnover reduced a little bit during the last year. We have to return to the previous figures in this sphere. We are friendly states functioning within one economic union. We have to continue to strengthen our relations, trade and economies. We have already done a good job, but we still have a lot of work to do and give a new impetus for our relations. We support your country in the international arena. There are a lot of directions we are ready cooperation with Kazakhstan," the Belarusian President said.

