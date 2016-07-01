  • kz
    N. Nazarbayev launched transformer works in Kentau

    13:59, 01 July 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev launched a transformer works in Kentau, South Kazkahstan region, during the teleconference held within the sitting focused on the results of the industrialization program in the first half of 2016.

    "As of today, Kentau town is rapidly developing. The state creates all the conditions for development of business in the town. The industrial park has been established, and preferential credits have been extended to 200 entrepreneurs in the town," a specialist of the transformer works informed via the teleconference.

    According to him, investments totaling KZT 3.5 bln were attracted for construction of the works in the town.

     

