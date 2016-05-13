N. Nazarbayev made Kazakhstan one of safest world countries - Aqel Biltaji

AMMAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev made Kazakhstan one of the safest countries of the world and the Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" predetermines the future of the world, current mayor of Amman Aqel Biltaji told in the interview to Kazinform.

According to the mayor of the capital city of Jordan, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev earned respect of all the world countries for promotion of the idea of the nuclear-free world.

"The address of the President of Kazakhstan left a strong impression at the Summit Security Summit in Washington. It was sent to all world leaders to make the 21st century a peaceful time. President Nazarbayev told about his experience in political life and about his fateful decision on closing nuclear laboratories in Kazakhstan. Therefore, the Manifesto "The World. The 21st Century" is an address of a big politician with high moral values and it predetermines the future of the world," A. Biltaji said.

According to A. Biltaji, there is a possibility that terrorists will take possession of nuclear weapons use it.

"President Nazarbayev warns us and the world that the wars are now meaningless negating common values and moral principles. Therefore, one day the leaders of the world countries will come to understanding that the proposals outlined in the Manifesto must be fulfilled," A. Biltaji noted.

A. Biltaji also thinks that implementation of the provisions of the Manifesto is real and should be based on the example of Kazakhstan.

"There are Russian-speaking Jordanians in our country, who studied in the USSR. Thanks to them we learn about what is happening in the CIS. The Leader of Kazakhstan made a great contribution to development of his country. He made Kazakhstan one of the safest world countries with the tolerant society and developed industry. Compared to many world countries the people in Kazakhstan live in a safe and friendly country. It is obvious that the Government listens to the people of its country and N. Nazarbayev continues to build a civil and democratic state. I am sure that the people of Kazakhstan value it seeing what is happening in many Middle East countries," A Biltaji said.

It is expected that the mayor of Amman will visit Astana for participation in the Astana Economic Forum.