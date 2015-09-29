N.Nazarbayev met with B.Obama in New York

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with President of the United States Barack Obama, the press service of Akorda reported.

During the meeting the two leaders have discussed the ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, economic, investment and energy sectors. In addition, the Presidents of Kazakhstan and the United States exchanged views on topical issues of the international agenda. Nursultan Nazarbayev and Barack Obama stressed the importance of the Kazakh-American partnership aimed at the development of the region, as well as its stability and security.