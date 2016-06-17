N. Nazarbayev met with Chairman of Board at DP World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem

ST. PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Chairman of Board at DP World Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem in Saint Petersburg, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The sides discussed the promising directions of cooperation in the transport and logistics spheres including the railway sector. Besides, they considered the issues of participation of the DP World in development of social and economic zone "Khorgos - Eastern gate" and the seaport of Aktau.

N. Nazarbayev noted that the company was one of the leaders in its business and a strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

In turn, the Head of the DP World emphasized effective cooperation with Kazakhstan, and expressed his interest in future deepening of the interaction.