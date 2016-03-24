N. Nazarbayev met with Majilis deputies of 6th convocation representing Nur Otan Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev met with Majilis deputies of the Parliament of Kazakhstan of the 6th convocation representing the Nur Otan Party, the press service of the Akorda informs.

The Head of State congratulated deputies on their election and wished them success and productive work.

N. Nazarbayev also noted that Kazakhstanis expressed their support of the Nur Otan Party not just at the Majilis election but at the election of deputies to maslikhats of all levels as well.

The President of Kazakhstan stressed that every deputy bore a lot of responsibility for achievement of the goals set during the election campaign.

"I am confident that we will be able to prove that the Nur Otan Party is a party of real action and deeds. Therefore, we need a well-coordinated world of the Parliament, Government and the National Commission for Modernization. In case we act together we will reach all the set goals. The success of our reforms will depend on it. The crisis period is the time for conducting not very popular reforms. We are going to do get the job done. Thus, you will have to begin as soon as possible," the President noted.